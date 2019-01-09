Water Conservancy Board seeks member

WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Water Conservancy Board is seeking to fill a position on its board of commissioners.

Water Conservancy Boards were established in 1997 to assist the Department of Ecology with the backlog of water right change applications at the local level.

Board members are appointed by the Douglas County Commission. Meetings are normally held monthly on the third Monday at 4 p.m. in Waterville. The position is voluntary but board members are reimbursed for travel expenses.

Board members must be residents of Douglas County. While no prior experience or educational background is required, all board commissioners receive 32 hours of training from the Department of Ecology before taking action on any decisions. A training session is planned for April 23-25 in Ellensburg.

Individuals interested in serving on the board should send a letter of interest to the Douglas County Commissioners, Box 747, Waterville, Wash. 98858. The deadline is Jan. 31.

For more information, contact Tiana Rowland at 745-8537 or Carol Cowling, Water Conservancy board clerk, at 745-9160.