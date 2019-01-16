Waterville Town Council | Plans move forward for county use of fairgrounds well Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Government, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville Town Council | Plans move forward for county use of fairgrounds well Posted by Empire Press on Jan 15, 2019 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

All three county commissioners were present at the Jan. 8 Waterville Town Council meeting to discuss an interlocal agreement in which the county will be able to use a decommissioned well located at the NCW Fairgrounds for irrigation and other non-potable county uses in exchange for maintaining the well and paying for the water.

Commissioner Kyle Steinburg told council members that in the minutes from the last meeting between the two groups on the matter it was written that maintenance costs would be shared between the county and the city. He said that this was a misunderstanding and that the county intended to pay for all of the maintenance costs for as long as it uses the well.

Steinburg presented the council with the draft of a preliminary interlocal agreement on the matter and asked them to go over it and to make any changes they feel are necessary. He said he hoped the agreement could be completed soon so that the county has enough time to install backflow preventers and complete all the other modifications necessary for the well to be used during the spring and summer.

He added that the commissioners and the fair staff are working toward having the fairgrounds used for more special events throughout the year and having this irrigation system in place will help the fairgrounds be more attractive for these events.

Mayor Royal DeVaney said that the town was still waiting for an official response from the State Department of Health giving its approval of the use of the well.

In other matters, the council decided against vacating a portion of Poplar Street in order to meet a setback requirement for a carport that had been constructed in the town right-of-way.

The owner of the property, John Mullen, told the council that he knew that the town right-of-way was 40 feet from the middle of the road, but was not aware that property owners are required to allow an extra 10 feet of setback.

The vacation would have involved a rectangular portion of the right-of-way 10 feet wide and 125 feet long along the edge of the property at 314 N. Greene St. Mullen had proposed paying the assessed valuation of $2,115.50 for the property.

Council member Jill Thompson said that she was concerned that the vacation of a street could set a precedent in which portions of the right-of-way are sold in a patchwork manner and are no longer available to the town for roads or utilities. Thompson acknowledged that the town occasionally agrees to vacate portions of streets and alleys that it is not using and has no intention to use, but said this situation was different given that Poplar Street is an active city street at this location.

Council members were unanimous in voting against the proposed vacation. Thompson suggested that Mullen meet with building inspector Frank Spaun to discuss other possibilities for addressing the problem.

The council authorized DeVaney to sign an agreement for professional services for 2018-2020 with the engineering firm Erlandsen, Inc. The agreement is only for the Walnut Street Reconstruction Project.

Council member Jenna Dixon was appointed by unanimous vote to serve as mayor pro-tempore for the next six-month period. Should the mayor be unable to serve for any reason, Dixon would fill in.

Link Board member Joyce Huber was not present at the council meeting, but sent a written report about the transit board’s recent meeting. The board was to hold a strategic planning session on Jan. 9.

Town hall will be closed on Jan. 21 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22.