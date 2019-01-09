WSU Extension, Health District offer ServSafe certification course

EAST WENATCHEE — Washington State University Extension and the Chelan-Douglas Health District are coordinating efforts to provide ServSafe certification for restaurant managers, cooks and anyone who has responsibility for food preparation and food safety. This also includes workers in casinos, daycare facilities, senior centers, food counters, vendors, hospitals, restaurants or correctional facilities.

The training session, which includes testing time, will be held Jan. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chelan-Douglas Health District, 200 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.

ServSafe is a nationally recognized comprehensive food safety training and certification program for anyone involved in the food service industry. The latest updates in food safety and best practices used in the industry to implement critical food safety procedures are taught. It is the highest standard in food safety training and certification to help managers keep food safe and protect the public from foodborne illness, according to Margaret Viebrock, of WSU Extension and ServSafe instructor.

The cost for the course, including the textbook and test, is $130. Successful completion of the course includes a certificate for five years.

Registration is required by Jan. 17 to assure a textbook for the class. Class size is limited.

Call WSU Extension at 745-8531 to register.