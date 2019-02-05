Camp Fire seeks award nominations Posted by Communities, News | Comments Off on Camp Fire seeks award nominations Posted by Empire Press on Feb 5, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Camp Fire North Central Washington is seeking nominations for its annual Trailblazer Award.

The award recognizes an individual from North Central Washington who has fulfilled the Camp Fire mission of building caring, confident youth and future leaders, has provided a positive influence on youth and families, has provided outstanding volunteer service to the community, and has used his or her leadership skills to bring about change to benefit youth and communities. This person does not need to be a member of Camp Fire.

The award will be presented at the Wohelo Benefit Luncheon on March 6 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. The event is open to the public.

For nomination information, email campfirencw@gmail.com. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 10.