Commission on historic preservation would welcome new members

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

A group of people who stepped forward to participate in Waterville’s Certified Local Government (CLG) Commission met for the second time on Jan. 28.

Participation in Washington State’s Certified Local Government program provides access to financial and technical assistance for historic preservation that was made available through the National Historic Preservation Act. Washington’s CLG program is administered by the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation.

Maintaining a historic preservation commission is one of the requirements of a CLG. The Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation lists other requirements as being: “Surveying local historic properties, enforcing state or local preservation laws, reviewing National Register nominations and providing for public participation in historic preservation activities.”

On Jan. 28, the group worked on assigning officers to various positions and began to talk about some of their first steps in working with the town on writing an ordinance that would make Waterville a CLG. They also discussed some ways that they may research the history of older buildings in Waterville and provide information to the community on this history.

The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in town hall. The next meeting will be held on Feb. 25. The group would still welcome new members. For more information, contact Cathi Nelson at 699-1424.