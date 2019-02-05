Conservation districts to hold annual meeting

WATERVILLE — The South Douglas and Foster Creek Conservation Districts, and Douglas County Crop Improvement Association will hold their annual meeting from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the NCW Fairgrounds Community Hall in Waterville.

Topics will include noxious weeds and livestock, fire management on rangelands, cultural resources, drones and agriculture, calibration of equipment, reading a soil test, and updates on the districts and farm programs. Two pesticide credits will be available for those attending.

The meeting is open to the public. Coffee, maple bars and lunch will be provided.

For more information, call the South Douglas Conservation District at 745-9160 or visit southdouglascd.org to see the complete meeting agenda.