Erratics meet Feb. 12

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee.

Central Washington University geology instructor Nick Zentner will discuss “Supervolcanoes in the Pacific Northwest.”

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, visit iafi.org or hugefloods.com.