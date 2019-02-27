Garden group thinks green

John and Alice Ruud look at garden books during the Waterville Community Garden’s garden planning party at Waterville Library Feb. 16. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

What is better on a cold winter morning in February then sitting down with like-minded individuals and beginning to make garden plans? That is exactly what went on at Waterville Library Feb. 16 during the Waterville Community Garden’s garden planning party.

Tables were strewn with garden catalogues, book sale items with garden themes, and library books for checkout.

Community Garden member Cathy Clark had brought cookies to share. Signup sheets and information were available for those interested in participating in the community garden. There was a raffle for a door prize of garden books and seeds.

The gathering was informal without a specific program planned. People browsed through the items on the table and took the chance to discuss gardening experience and knowledge.

Those interested in having a plot at the community garden can obtain signup forms at the library or call Jill Thompson at 683-3072 for more information.