Genealogists to meet Feb. 11
Feb 5, 2019
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society will hold its next monthly meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Douglas County PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.
This month’s program will be a roundtable discussion with WAGS members and guests sharing their research experiences — both good and bad.
The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 782-4046.
For additional information about the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society and its collections, call 888-6246 or visit wags-web.org.