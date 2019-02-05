Genealogists to meet Feb. 11

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society will hold its next monthly meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Douglas County PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.

This month’s program will be a roundtable discussion with WAGS members and guests sharing their research experiences — both good and bad.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 782-4046.

For additional information about the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society and its collections, call 888-6246 or visit wags-web.org.