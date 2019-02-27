Gonzaga professor to speak on ethics and global warming Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Gonzaga professor to speak on ethics and global warming Posted by Empire Press on Feb 26, 2019 in All Content

WATERVILLE — Ethicist and Gongaza University professor Brian G. Henning will visit the Waterville Library to present the program “Heating Up: The Ethics of Climate Change” at 6 p.m. March 8.

The library is located at 107 W. Locust St.

Henning is a professor of philosophy and chairman of the Environmental Studies Department at Gonzaga. He will discuss how global warming is a symptom of a larger issue concerning how we relate to the natural world, and how our moral beliefs about nature have led us to where we are now.

For more information, call the library at 745-8354.