Humane Society will host clinic for cats

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society will hold a low-cost spay and neuter clinic for cats Feb. 23 at the Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.

Check-in runs from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m., and appointments are required. The cost is $25 per cat, which includes the surgery and vaccines for rabies and distemper.

Owners must show proof of income — such as EBT, Apple Health, Social Security, pay stub, unemployment or WIC — and pay in advance. Federal government employees affected by the recent shutdown can also qualify.

Free-roaming cats without owners can be taken to the clinic at no cost, but an appointment is still required. The Humane Society can offer guidance on trapping.

A Community Cat Coalition grant is helping pay for the clinic. Participating veterinarians include the Humane Society’s Dr. Kyla Krissek, Dr. Ben Harmeling of Countryside Veterinary Clinic in Sunnyslope, and Dr. Melanie Gerard of Mobile Veterinary Mission in the Seattle area.

To register for the clinic, call 662-9577.

— From The Wenatchee World