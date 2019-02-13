Kids Carnival at PybusPosted by Empire Press on Feb 12, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Kids Carnival at Pybus
WENATCHEE — It’s an afternoon of fun for the kids! Wenatchee area Kiwanis Clubs and Key Clubs will host a Kids Carnival from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Pybus Market Events Room.
The carnival is free to all children from kindergarten through fifth grade. There will be carnival games, prizes, face painting and more.
Children must be accompanied by adults.
For more information, contact Walt Ness at walt@nessagencyinc.com.