Last Empty Bowls painting event on Feb. 17

Posted by Empire Press on Feb 12, 2019

WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council will host the last in its series of Wenatchee Valley Empty Bowls community painting events from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at Pybus Market.

For a $10 donation or $35 for a family of up to five members, participants will receive a blank bowl, paint and instructions for designing their own creation.

Participants are then invited to a soup and bread dinner later this spring, at no extra cost, where the finished bowls will be returned to their respective creators with soup in them.

The purpose of the fundraiser is to build community and raise awareness about food insecurity and hunger in Chelan and Douglas counties.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org or cdcac.org.