Mansfield celebrates homecoming

Mansfield School’s 2019 homecoming royal court are, from left, Prince Ian Minatani and Princess Abbi Smith, juniors; Prince Orion Smith and Queen Andrea Lowman, seniors; King Eddie Tapia and Princess Tessa Johnson, sophomores; and Princess Katelyn Donaglia and Prince Braydon Murison, freshmen. In front, are crown bearers Lola Lester and Colton Assmussen. (Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke)

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

Mansfield School celebrated homecoming Jan. 26 with activities for everyone.

Several fundraisers were sponsored by the Mansfield Chamber, the Future Farmers of America and the Booster Club.

Beginning at 4 p.m., the Chamber served a ham dinner and all the trimmings for $8 per person. The dinner was a departure from the traditional turkey dinner held in past years. The dinner ticket also was entry into a raffle drawing for four hams. Winners were Nathan Wall, Travis Wittig, Nikki Murison and Jason Henson. The hams were donated by Tina and Douglas Poole.

FFA pie sales and a silent auction were also held at 4 p.m.

“Our FFA pie sales and silent auction brought in a little under $3,000 total,” said FFA Advisor Jamey Jo Steele. “It was by far our most successful year since we started these events six years ago. The monies we raise will be used for attending FFA State Convention, expanding our school farm, paying fair registration dues, and state and local dues.”

Steele reported that the organization sold about 35 pies and she expressed appreciation to everyone who contributed.

The Booster Club sold concessions of popcorn and hotdogs to raise money for their many projects and classroom support.

“The Booster Club gets things for our kids that the school hasn’t the money to pay for,” Booster Club Secretary-Treasurer Diana Mickelson said. “We’ve sent our kids on field trips, bought books, playground equipment, musical instruments, art supplies and many needed classroom supplies, as well as higher education scholarships nearly every year for Mansfield graduating students.”

There was plenty of action on the basketball court as the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers played the Oroville Hornets.

The homecoming royal court was introduced during halftime of the boys varsity game.

They were Princess Katelyn Donaglia and Prince Braydon Murison, freshmen; Princess Tessa Johnson and Prince Eddie Tapia, sophomores; Princess Abbi Smith and Prince Ian Minatani, juniors; and Princess Andrea Lowman and Prince Orion Smith, seniors. Eddie Tapia and Andrea Lowman were announced as this year’s king and queen. They were crowned by last year’s king and queen, Ian Minatani and Abbi Smith. Crown bearers were Lola Lester and Colton Asmussen.

“I am glad to represent our school for 2019,” said Queen Andrea. “I look forward to coming back and crowning the homecoming queen next year.”

Norman Tupling represented the class of 1999. “Homecoming is a great time for us to get together as a community and recognize past graduates and celebrate,” he said. “It also gives us an opportunity to reconnect with old friends and family.”

Local resident Nikki Murison noted that homecoming is a Mansfield tradition that goes back for decades.

“It’s a wonderful event for us,” said Murison. “We all look forward to all of the activities of homecoming week… it’s great to support our school’s fundraisers and see family and friends we haven’t seen in awhile and catch up with each other.”

After the games, a dance was held for the junior high and high school students.