Nate Weakley Project at Pybus on Feb. 15

WENATCHEE — The Nate Weakley Project will perform at the next Friday Night Music event at Pybus Market from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Band members are Nate Weakley, Evan Anderson on bass, Pete Hinkle on percussion, and Steve Clem on guitar. They play a mix of acoustic classic and modern rock along with original material.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.