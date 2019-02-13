Rails & Ales brings winter sports competition to town Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Rails & Ales brings winter sports competition to town Posted by Empire Press on Feb 12, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Numerica Credit Union, Mission Ridge and Badger Mountain Brewing will once again present the fifth annual Rails & Ales event on Orondo Avenue in downtown Wenatchee at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

Snow and terrain park features from the mountain will be brought down for an evening of skiing and snowboarding in the heart of downtown Wenatchee. Rails & Ales attracts some of the best skiers and snowboarders in the state. Cash prizes will be awarded to competitors.

Following the Rail jam, Badger Mountain Brewery will host an outdoor beer garden featuring local craft beer from area breweries and live music.

For more information, visit missionridge.com/events/rails-ales.