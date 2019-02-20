Rancher lobbys for rangelands

Michael Lesky, a South Douglas Conservation District supervisor, and Richard Rice, a farmer from the Grand Coulee area, talk with Molly Linville following her presentation about fire management on rangelands. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Palisades rancher Molly Linville lost 5,500 acres of rangeland and 16 miles of fence line in the Sutherland Canyon Fire in 2017. She also lost other infrastructure and barely managed to get her herd of cattle out of danger.

As she watched her operation burn, her anger toward what she saw as a lack of response on the part of the state mobilization team rose.

She knew something had gone wrong in terms of the firefighting efforts and she tried to figure out what it was. At first she thought that those involved didn’t care about rangeland and about ranchers. Finally, she realized that they simply did not understand how valuable rangeland is.

She developed a talk entitled “Mega Fires on Rangelands” which she has given to a variety of groups all over the state.

Her presentation was one of those given at the South Douglas and Foster Creek Conservation Districts/Douglas County Crop Improvement Association annual meeting Feb. 8 at the NCW Fair Community Hall.

“Mega Fires on Rangelands” educates people as to the loss that ranchers suffer when rangeland burns. This includes loss of access to the land for grazing for about two years, loss of fenceline (which costs $10,000 to $15,000 per mile to replace), potential loss of animals, loss of infrastructure and a variety of environmental impacts.

Linville told the group that a version of her talk is now being used as a part of firefighting curriculum in the state and is also taught at most firefighting refresher courses.

Linville is advocating that Rangeland Fire Protection Associations be legalized in Washington state. The associations have been used successfully in Oregon and Idaho for many years as a way to provide a quicker local response to rangeland fires. Linville told the group that she believes that the establishment of these nonprofit firefighting agencies in rangeland areas could save the state a good deal of money that it now spends on state mobilization efforts after fires have already gotten out of control. The associations also could reduce the amount of loss that ranchers face.

Members of the audience were quite engaged with Linville’s presentation and several asked questions afterwards.

Other presentations of the day included “Noxious Weeds and Livestock” by WSU Educator Dale Whaley, “What are Cultural Resources?” by archaeologist Kim Lancaster of the Cascadia Conservation District in Wenatchee, “Drones and Agriculture” by Erin Hightower of RDO Equipment in Coulee City, “What Does Your Soil Test Mean?” by Kyle Bair of Soiltest Farm Consultants in Moses Lake, and “Equipment Calibration” by Jim Baergen of RDO Equipment.

The presentations by Whaley and Baergen were each worth a pesticide credit. Producers are required to earn pesticide credits in order to purchase certain restricted pesticides.

In addition to the presentations, the day included a farm programs update by Chelan/Douglas Farm Service Agency Executive Director Michel Ruud, a Douglas County Crop Improvement Association report and updates by both the Foster Creek and South Douglas Conservation Districts.

Lunch was provided by Jack’s Resort.

Richard Rice, a grower from the Grand Coulee area, said that he tries to come to the meeting every year. He needs the pesticide credits and he finds that the information given in the presentations helps him to keep up to date about what is happening in agriculture in this area. Rice said that he related well with Linville’s presentation since he has replaced 25 miles of fence due to fire loss since 2012.

The meeting is organized by the South Douglas Conservation District and Foster Creek Conservation District in alternate years. This year it was South Douglas Conservation District’s turn. District Coordinator Carol Cowling said that the meeting went very well. Attendance was about 35, which was down somewhat from previous years, probably due to the inclement weather.

Cowling said that the attendees had an opportunity to take a survey about the most important projects for the conservation districts to focus on. Fire prevention was voted as the top priority.