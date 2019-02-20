Sportsmen show coming Feb. 22-24

WENATCHEE — The annual Wenatchee Valley Sportsmen Show is coming to the Town Toyota Center this weekend.

The show will take place Feb. 22-24 and will be packed with attractions and demonstrations. Activities will include a fly tying theater, big game trophy antler display, hunting and fishing seminars, a “lake” for kids’ fishing, daily giveaways and more.

Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

One-time admission for all three days is $9 for adults; $5 for kids ages 6 to 12 with a $1 discount on Sunday; and $5 for seniors age 60 and over on Friday. Admission is free for children under 6. Military discount is available.

For more information, visit shuylerproductions.com/wenatchee.