Variety show benefits Mobile Meals

WENATCHEE — The 11th annual Mobile Meals of Wenatchee Variety Show will be held at 7 p.m. March 1 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The benefit show will feature performances by Fabulous Feet Dancers, Beth Whitney, Acro Yogis, Stage Kids of Washington, Mario Murillo, the First United Methodist Church Gospel Choir, Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “Newies” cast and more.

Reserved tickets are $12 and are available online at numericapac.org, by calling 663-2786, at the PAC box office at 123 N. Wenatchee Ave, or at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center.

For more information, visit mobilemealsofwenatchee.org.