WAGS features ‘love celebrations’ in February

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society will feature its collection of records about love and family warmth throughout the month of February.

With the theme “Genealogists Love Celebrations,” the focus will be on all the library’s resources of marriages and anniversaries in North Central Washington and around the U.S.

The WAGS library is open from 1 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday, and from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25. The library is located in the Museum Annex on the corner of Mission and Yakima streets.

For more information, call 888-6246, email info@wags-web.org or visit wags-web.org.