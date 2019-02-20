Waterville hunkers down and then digs out Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Karen Larsen, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville hunkers down and then digs out Posted by Empire Press on Feb 19, 2019 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Like other parts of Washington state, Waterville faced a gusty snowstorm Feb. 8 and 9, with more winter weather in the days following.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures lingered below 20 degrees Fahrenheit Feb. 9 and wind gusts were up to 23 mph. Most people stayed hunkered down in their homes. Roads out of town were closed.

On the morning of Feb. 10 the sun shone brightly, and the wind had calmed, but temperatures remained frigid, reaching a low of 2 degrees Fahrenheit during the early morning hours. With nightfall came a second storm, dropping an additional four to six inches by Tuesday morning.

Pine Canyon opened again at 2 p.m. Feb. 10. Highway 2 to Coulee City did not reopen until about 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

The town road crews were out in full force throughout the storms, working around the clock to clear snow from the roads.

In town, some businesses, such as the Douglas County Historical Society Thrift Shop, were closed on Feb. 9. Waterville Recycling also closed for the day. Waterville Family Grocery kept its doors open for regular hours throughout the blizzard conditions.

United Lutheran Church and Gateway Ministries did not hold services on Feb. 10. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church cancelled its Saturday vigil Mass Feb. 9, but held Mass on Feb. 10 with greatly reduced attendance due to the number of people who were snowed in. The Federated Church also held its Sunday service Feb. 10 with only a small number of people being able to attend.

Waterville School District was closed on both Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.

Additional snow accumulated in a storm Feb. 14.

Badger Mountain Ski Hill had to close Feb. 9 and 10. However the hill’s website reported over 25 inches of new snow as of Feb. 15, so there were high expectations for great skiing over Presidents Day weekend.