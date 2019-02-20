Waterville School levies pass

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Two levies put forward by the Waterville School District on the Feb. 12 special election ballot passed with margins of about two-thirds.

The Douglas County Auditor’s Office website reported Feb. 12 that 543 of 623 ballots had been counted by 8:05 p.m. The Waterville School District Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy was passing by a margin of 68.04 percent. A Capital Levy for Technology and Facilities Improvements was passing by a margin of 65.86 percent.

Waterville School Superintendent Tabatha Mires expressed appreciation to voters in an email Feb. 14.

“I am thankful for the support of our community and the voters. The passage of the levies will allow Waterville School to continue to operate programs that benefit students and provide for a well-rounded quality education, make important safety improvements and upgrade aging facilities. The support from our community’s voters illustrates the commitment our voters have to our school, our students and the staff working with those students,” she wrote.

The levy rate for the Educational Programs and Operations Levy is $1.50 per $1,000 assessed property valuation, which will collect about $346,656 for the school district in 2020. It also will open up $45,000 in additional state funding. The levy supports basic maintenance and operations, unfunded staff costs, technology, curriculum purchases, special education and program costs and extra-curricular student opportunities.

The Capital Levy is a two-year levy that will assess about $1 per $1,000 assessed property valuation, raising $477,692 over 2020 and 2021. It will be used for safety upgrades, technology infrastructure, and repairs and maintenance to buildings.