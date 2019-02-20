Wenatchee Valley Firewise Day on Feb. 23 Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Wenatchee Valley Firewise Day on Feb. 23 Posted by Empire Press on Feb 19, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Firewise Day will be held Feb. 23 at Pybus Market.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Representatives from various agencies and organizations will share information and resources on how to prepare homes from the risk of wildfire and how to become “firewise.”

The family-friendly event will also include various STEM/STEAM activities for children and youth, including artwork projects from Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

For more information, contact Joe Gluzinski at 665-6286 or joegluzinski@aaawa.com.