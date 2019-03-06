Apple Blossom art print reception March 14 Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Apple Blossom art print reception March 14 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 5, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival will unveil its 2019 art print at a reception March 14 inside the Jones Tasting Room at Pybus Market.

A limited number of signed and numbered prints will be available for purchase at $35. This year’s artist is Marti Lyttle of Wenatchee.

The reception takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. with a brief program at 6:45 p.m.

For more information, call the festival office at 662-3616 or visit appleblossom.org.