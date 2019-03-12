Apple Blossom Festival seeks volunteersPosted by Empire Press on Mar 12, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Apple Blossom Festival seeks volunteers
WENATCHEE — The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is urging volunteers to sign-up to assist with pre-festival and festival activities.
Pre-festival volunteers are needed through April 24 at the festival office, 2 S. Chelan Ave. Time slots may change daily and volunteers must call a day before their sign-up day to confirm volunteer duties.
Festival volunteers are needed April 25 through May 5 at a variety of locations.
Pre-festival sign-up times and registration can be found at wwrld.us/2ILAMoK.
Festival sign-up times and registration can be found at wwrld.us/2UeH0im.
For more information, contact the festival office at 662-3616.
— From The Wenatchee World