Apple Blossom Festival seeks volunteers

WENATCHEE — The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is urging volunteers to sign-up to assist with pre-festival and festival activities.

Pre-festival volunteers are needed through April 24 at the festival office, 2 S. Chelan Ave. Time slots may change daily and volunteers must call a day before their sign-up day to confirm volunteer duties.

Festival volunteers are needed April 25 through May 5 at a variety of locations.

Pre-festival sign-up times and registration can be found at wwrld.us/2ILAMoK.

Festival sign-up times and registration can be found at wwrld.us/2UeH0im.

For more information, contact the festival office at 662-3616.

— From The Wenatchee World