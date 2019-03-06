Area Genealogy Society meets March 11 Posted by Communities, News | Comments Off on Area Genealogy Society meets March 11 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 5, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society will hold its next monthly meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. March 11 at the Douglas County PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.

WAGS member and Family History Center associate Hank LuBean will present a program on research wikis.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 782-4046.

For additional information about the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society and its collections, call 888-6246 or visit wags-web.org.