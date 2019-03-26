Camp Fire NCW celebrates Incredible Kid Day with letters Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Camp Fire NCW celebrates Incredible Kid Day with letters Posted by Empire Press on Mar 26, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — In celebration of Absolutely Incredible Kid Day on March 21, Camp Fire NCW is still accepting submissions from parents, family, mentors and teachers to recognize the children in their life.

AIKD is for all adults who want to let children know how special they are and appreciated in the community by writing a meaningful letter to someone in their family, neighborhood, or even a child they don’t know who may be in a homeless shelter or hospital.

Camp Fire North Central Washington will accept submissions until March 31.

For more information call 663-1609 or visit wwrld.us/2Jxdcww.

— From The Wenatchee World