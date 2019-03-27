Council will discuss sewer rates at April 1 meeting

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Town Council will hold a work group session at its April 1 regular meeting to discuss the new policy of billing sewer rates based on average winter water usage.

During the March 18 meeting, utility superintendent Marty Ramin suggested to the council that this policy may not be fair as many people leave a stream of water running during frigid spells to keep pipes from freezing. Ramin also said that he doesn’t think that a practice such as this one is common for residential billing in small towns. He agreed that the sewer rates of larger entities such as the school and the courthouse should be higher than for residential customers.

Mayor Royal DeVaney, Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson and council members clarified that sewer rates do need to be raised in order for the town to be able to qualify for grants for the sewer upgrade will be be needed in the near future.

It was decided that this will be the main agenda item on April 1 and time will be spent to discuss the new policy and to decide if modifications should be made. The water and sewer rate increases adopted by the council in 2017 went into effect on March 20 and will appear on the bills that are sent out on April 30.

In other matters, the town received two letters of application for Council Position No. 1, which was vacated by Jenna Dixon in February. The interested candidates were Michael Davies and Jammie Peterson. Council member Loyd Smith recommended the appointment of Davies, since he has consistently attended council meetings. Council members voted unanimously to appoint Davies to the position. He will serve until the next general election, which will be held Nov. 5. At that point whoever wins the election will serve in the position.

The council unanimously approved a proposed interlocal agreement for use of Well No. 1 by Douglas County for irrigation at the NCW Fairgrounds. The county will be installing the infrastructure needed to operate the decommissioned well and the town will provide a meter and will charge for the water use at a flat rate which will be reevaluated after four years. It was agreed that the arrangement is a win-win situation that will ease the demand on the town’s potable water supply and, at the same time, will enable the county to irrigate the fairgrounds economically.

Seven bids were received for the Walnut Street Reconstruction Project, scheduled to start later this spring. The council voted to award the project to the low bidder, which was Selland Construction at $562,576.54.

A new livestock permit for 10 chickens was approved for Alicia Freeman.

Town attorney Steve Smith presented the council with a draft ordinance regarding historic preservation. The ordinance is required for Waterville to become a Certified Local Government (CLG) under the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. The status as CLG will provide access to certain grants and resources that can help property owners to preserve historic properties. Lisa Davies, a member of Waterville’s CLG Commission, suggested that commission members read through the ordinance and bring it back to the next meeting with any suggested revisions.

DeVaney commended Peterson for her work on the most recent quarterly report.

Spring clean-up day is scheduled for April 13. Household hazard waste, except for paint, will be accepted. Volunteers are needed. Please contact town hall at 745-8871 for more information.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 1.