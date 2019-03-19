Donkey basketball benefits Waterville FFA Posted by Communities, News, Schools, Waterville | Comments Off on Donkey basketball benefits Waterville FFA Posted by Empire Press on Mar 19, 2019 in All Content

WATERVILLE — Waterville FFA Chapter will hold a donkey basketball fundraiser from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 21 in the school gymnasium.

Waterville School staff members will be riding along with various community members. The donkeys are provided by Donkey Sports, Inc., of Entiat.

Tickets are $9 adults, $7 students (grades 7-12), and $5 children (kindergarten to grade 6) and will be sold at the door. Various concessions will also be sold as well as FFA T-shirts for $15.

Money raised will help FFA students attend the state convention to be held in Pullman in May, and will also go toward other FFA activities.

For more information, contact Mia Thomsen at 745-8584.