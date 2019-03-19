Goehner, Steele to hold town hall in Wenatchee Posted by Communities, Government, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Goehner, Steele to hold town hall in Wenatchee Posted by Empire Press on Mar 19, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — State Reps. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, and Mike Steele, R-Chelan, will hold a town hall meeting March 23 at Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth St.

It will run from 10 a.m. to noon in The Grove Recital Hall.

Goehner and Steele represent the 12th Legislative District, which covers Chelan and Douglas counties and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties.

Residents can ask questions and share concerns. There’s no need to RSVP or submit questions in advance.

For more information, call Goehner’s office at (360) 786-7954 or Steele’s office at (360) 786-7832.

— From The Wenatchee World