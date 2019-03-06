Lance Tigner performs at Pybus Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News | Comments Off on Lance Tigner performs at Pybus Posted by Empire Press on Mar 5, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Lance Tigner will perform for the next Friday Night Music event from 6 to 8 p.m. March 8 at Pybus Market.

Tigner, originally from Wenatchee, is a well-traveled vocalist/guitarist who has played professionally with many bands.

His eclectic solo performances include songs from “Gershwin to Bruno Mars, Beatles to Johnny Cash,” along with many original tunes.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.