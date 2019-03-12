Letter to the Editor

Waterville blood drive

Thank you to all new and returning donors who came out in support of the Red Cross blood drive on Feb. 21 at the NCW Fairgrounds. The drive took in 26 units of blood which could save up to 90 lives!

Thank you to our sponsor, Waterville Ambulance, for the sandwiches and event support. Thank you also to Cal Olson and Sharon LaCrosse for the homemade goodies and canteen help.

A special thank you to Peg Schmidt for her patience and support and for all her years of volunteer service. You will be greatly missed!

The next blood drive will be June 20.

Ann Lewis, co-coordinator

Waterville