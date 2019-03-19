Listen to Joe Guimond at Pybus Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News | Comments Off on Listen to Joe Guimond at Pybus Posted by Empire Press on Mar 19, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Joe Guimond will perform at the next Friday Night Music event from 7 to 9 p.m. March 22 at Pybus Market.

Guimond’s music takes the audience to a place where the lyrics get stuck in your head and you find yourself humming them or singing along to them.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.