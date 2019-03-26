Mariachi Northwest Festival returns March 29

WENATCHEE — The 2019 Mariachi Northwest Festival will be held March 29 at the Town Toyota Center.

A gala concert will begin at 7 p.m., featuring Ana Barbara, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, Bailadores de Bronce and Wenatchee’s own Mariachi Huenachi.

Tickets are $30 general admission in advance and $35 at the door. Children age 12 and under are free.

Student workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit mariachinorthwestfestival.com or call (509) 393-8871.