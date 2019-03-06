Miss East Cascades pageant on March 9 Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News | Comments Off on Miss East Cascades pageant on March 9 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 5, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Miss East Cascades Scholarship Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. March 9 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.

Miss East Cascades represents contestants, ages 17-25, from Douglas, Chelan, Okanogan, Grant and Kittitas counties who are interested in serving in a leadership role that fosters community service. The pageant is an official preliminary to the Miss Washington Pageant.

Tickets are $15 to $18 and may be purchased at the PAC box office, at numericapac.org or by calling 663-2787.

For more information, visit misseastcascades.com.