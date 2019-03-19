Museum presentation will feature a look into the history and culture of local tribes Posted by Communities, Correspondents, History, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Museum presentation will feature a look into the history and culture of local tribes Posted by Empire Press on Mar 19, 2019 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Douglas County Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting and lunch at noon March 26 at the Douglas County Museum.

At 1 p.m., following the meeting, the public is invited to attend a program presented by Lucy Luevano, traditional cultural preservation officer of the history/archaeology program for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

Luevano will speak about her ancestry and present her materials through legends, historic photos and dance. Luevano and her family have ancestry from the Wenatchi, Entiat and Moses/Columbia tribes.

There is no cost to attend the program.

For more information, contact Sharon LaCrosse at (253) 857-2585.