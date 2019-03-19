NCW Fair event a success

Friends Billye Tollackson, Shae Parker and Morgan Suppes enjoy time together at the dinner. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

This year’s Friends of the NCW Fair Crab and Prime Rib Dinner and Auction yielded over $57,000 in proceeds for capital improvements at the fair.

All 525 tickets available for the March 9 event sold out almost immediately after they went on sale. The NCW Fair Community Hall was packed as people from all over the area came to enjoy all-you-can-eat crab and prime rib with trimmings, to bid on live and silent auction items and to socialize with friends, family and acquaintances.

Fair board Manager Carolyn Morley said that the event had great support from the community. There were a total of about 150 auction items, including 50 live auction items and over 100 silent auction items. The silent auction brought in $7,710 and the live auction, with Tucker Cool as auctioneer, brought in $36,275.

There was plenty of food available, with 750 pounds of prime rib and 750 pounds of fresh crab set out at the event. The crab was picked up directly at the dock from Nelson Crab in Tokeland by Clint and Dianne Wall.

There were more than 75 volunteers, including fair board members, spouses, Waterville High School students and more.

This year Debbie Angilley, co-owner of The Pioneer Park Deli, took leadership in the kitchen.

Angilley said she was glad to help.

“It’s nice to do something for the community,” she said.

Gail Matsumura of Leahy Junction is a frequent attendee at the dinner. She remembers showing calves at the fair when she was growing up and wants to support it. Her family’s ranch, the Tower Rock Ranch, raises calves that are sold to many 4-H members in Mansfield.

“We have a long history with the fair. We try to support it all we can,” Matsumura said.

Kyle Sima of Mansfield was one of those in attendance. Sima participated in 4-H when he was growing up, and the fair has always been important to him. He likes to come to the fundraiser to support the fair and for the chance to socialize with people he knows.

Billye Tollackson of Waterville attends every year. She said she loves the social aspect of it as well as the auction.

“It’s just a fun time to get together with all your friends,” Tollackson said.

Shae Parker, who now lives in Ellensburg, was with Tollackson and other friends. Parker came to Waterville especially for the event and does so every year. She likes to support the fair and to spend time with friends and family.