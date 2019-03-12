Pancake supper a tradition

The Moreno family — Robert Jr., Megan, Robert Sr. and Vida — at the Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Altar Society of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterville hosted its 35th annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on March 5.

The event provides a filling meal the day before the beginning the Christians’ Lenten season. Lent is 40 days prior to Easter which begins on Ash Wednesday. Lent is a time of spiritual reflection on the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. This spiritual reflection may include prayers of forgiveness, fasting and giving alms to those in need.

The all-you-can-eat supper offered buttermilk, whole wheat and blueberry pancakes, an egg and meat dish, fruit cup, juice and coffee. Admission was by donation.

The first pancake supper was put on by the church in 1985. It has become a long-standing tradition among Waterville families. The event gives community members of all denominations an opportunity to gather to share a meal and enjoy the fellowship of faith.

The Lenten season is highlighted by Holy Week which begins on the Sunday before Easter called Palm Sunday. During Holy Week, there is special communion worship service on Thursday called Maundy Thursday which recalls the last supper which Christ has with his disciples. Then Friday is referred to as Good Friday — the day of Christ’s crucifixion. It is called this because Christians know that as Jesus died on the cross bearing the sins of the world, he does stay dead. But he is risen, by God the Father, from the dead on the third day — hence Easter.