Pickwick brings black box concert to the PAC Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Pickwick brings black box concert to the PAC Posted by Empire Press on Mar 26, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Seattle-based quintet Pickwick bring their soul infused stylized indie rock to the Numerica Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. March 30.

The PAC stage will be turned into an intimate, black box concert experience. Opening for Pickwick is Seattle soul singer, teacher and actress Adra Boo.

General admission tickets are $25 and are available at numericapac.org or at the box office.