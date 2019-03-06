Pictorial Past | Shocker basketballPosted by Empire Press on Mar 5, 2019 in All Content, Communities, History, News, Pictorial Past, Prep Basketball, Schools, Special, Sports, Waterville | Comments Off on Pictorial Past | Shocker basketball
The Waterville Shocker basketball team from 1956-57. Standing, from left, are John Gollehon, Gordon Sutor, Wayne Wilsey and Gordon Besel; middle row, Mike Mooberry, Kenny Danielson and Philip Rock; kneeling, Claude Richardson, mascot Bobby Clements, Russell Adams and coach Dean Corn. (Provided photo/Wenatchee World archives)