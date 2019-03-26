Smith talks backyard fruit trees

WSU Extension Specialist Emeritus Tim Smith talks with Waterville resident Jennie Munson following the presentation “Using Modern Horticulture Technology for Backyard Tree Fruits” March 16 at the Waterville Library. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

WSU Extension Specialist Emeritus Tim Smith was at the Waterville Library March 16 to give a presentation entitled “Using Modern Horticulture Technology for Backyard Tree Fruits.”

Smith has 40 years of experience working with area orchardists on the care of fruit trees.

The presentation was a condensed form of a more extensive presentation that he has given to many groups.

Waterville residents in attendance had the chance to learn about choosing varieties, pruning and trellising techniques, buying trees, planting, weeding, watering, fertilizing, thinning and managing pests.

Smith is a big fan of growing peach trees. He urged audience members to try this as peach trees can take the usual low winter temperatures in this area and are not difficult to grow and care for. He added that homegrown peaches have superior flavor to most peaches that can be purchased on the retail market. For many other fruits, there is not a noticeable difference between homegrown and purchased fruits.

He said that nectarines can no longer be recommended because their lack of fuzz enables them to be a target for spotted wing drosophila, which has become problematic in recent years.

Special varieties of plum, notably the Elephant Heart are delicious and a great choice.

Apricots grow well, but the orchardist has to be prepared for the harvest which can be a bit overwhelming.

Homegrown apples are a bit more troublesome than peaches as they require more pest management and need careful pruning to ensure proper sun exposure for each developing fruit.

Smith told the audience to always try a fruit before buying a tree variety. Also, it is important to do independent research to find the problems of a particular variety. Every variety has strengths and weaknesses. Since growers will spend a lot of time caring for their fruit trees and will eat a lot of fruit from them, it makes sense to make this decision carefully.

Smith went over the process of grafting trees to rootstock. He advised the home fruit grower to buy trees from a local professional supplier, as these will produce superior results.

Many people plant trees in their lawns without clearing a large area first. Smith told the group that tree roots won’t grow from soft soil to hard soil, so if you just dig a hole for your tree, the roots will remain bound to that hole. He advised clearing an area of ground that provides three feet in each direction for the growing tree.

It is often discussed that the Wenatchee Valley has lost large amounts of orchard area in the last decades. Smith said that this was true, but that fruit production has actually increased because a lot of fruit is grown in less space through the cultivation of trellised dwarf trees. Smith highly recommended this method for the home orchard and showed a simple way to trellis a tree.

In terms of watering, Smith highlighted that a tree’s watering needs follow a bell curve that begins in the spring, tops off in July and then tapers down until October. People tend to overwater in the spring and fall and underwater at the peak of summer heat.

Most audience members had their own fruit trees and found the presentation helpful. Many asked questions afterward.