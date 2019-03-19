School Meal Menu Posted by Communities, News, Schools, Waterville | Comments Off on School Meal Menu Posted by Empire Press on Mar 19, 2019 in All Content

Waterville’s menu for March 25-28

Monday: Breakfast will be breakfast on a stick, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be corn dogs, pork and beans, celery sticks, cucumber spears, apples, milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast will be pancakes, yogurt, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, fruit cup, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast will be sausage, biscuit and gravy, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, green beans, carrot sticks, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Breakfast will be breakfast burrito, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be pizza, corn, cucumber spears, carrot sticks, fruit cocktail, brownie, milk.

Menus are subject to change without notice.