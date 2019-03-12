Shocker girls celebrate season

The Shocker girls basketball team are, from left, Bailey Viebrock, Ella Osborne, Codee Reid, Alex Poppie, McKenna Gurnard, Meredith Mittelstaedt, Elizabeth Katovich and Sarah Mullen. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shocker girls basketball teams and coaches held a season wrap-up pizza gathering on March 5.

The Shocker varsity team finished the season with an 18-6 record. The girls, for the 24 game season, led their league in scoring per game. Their motto was “No Excuse!” and “Never Quit — Always Believe!”

Junior varsity coach Abby O’Brien said the JV team did not play as many games as the varsity as schools are having a difficult time getting enough players for junior varsity teams. The JV Shockers had a 5-6 record. The team started with nine players and ended the season with seven.

Team captains, selected by the coaches, were Elizabeth Katovich and Sarah Mullen. Player selected awards went to McKenna Gurnard, most improved; Sarah Mullen, most inspirational; and Elizabeth Katovich, most valuable.

Coach Finkbeiner also noted that several players made the honor roll. They included McKenna Gurnard, Codee Reid, Sarah Mullen, Bailey Viebrock, Elizabeth Katovich and Meredith Mittelstaedt. Katovich and MIttelstaedt had 4.0 grade-point averages.

With the entire varsity team returning next year, everyone is very optimistic about what the season will bring.