Successful ski hill season ends

Michelle Murphy, Claire Ashley, Marsha Ashley and Julia Ashley pause in front of the Badger Mountain Ski Hill lodge. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Badger Mountain Ski Hill wrapped up a long and successful season on the weekend of March 16-17.

The hill had been open since the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend in January, except for being closed the weekend of Feb. 9-10 due to weather conditions. This made for a total of eight skiing weekends, including two three-day holiday weekends. Steve Hickman, president of the Badger Mountain Ski Club which runs the day-to-day operations of the ski hill, said that the hill was open twice as many days as in 2018.

Overall the season went very well, according to Hickman. The lifts all worked well and there was a good snow pack throughout the season. The hill had good support from the public.

The group of volunteers involved with the club is getting ready for their summer projects, including working around the lodge area, controlling brush and thinning trees, and performing maintenance on the snow cats and the T-bar lift.

The weather was warm and sunny on the last ski weekend of the season, and many skiers had left their coats, hats and gloves behind.

Seth Walker was helping his 3-year-old daughter Annaliese navigate the tow rope and the bunny hill for the first time. Walker said that this was the first weekend in the year that he had had time to bring his family to the ski hill.

“I think this will get her excited for next year,” he said of Annaliese.

Kyah Albright, 9, of Cashmere, had come to the ski hill for the third time this season. She liked the hill and the best part, according to Albright, was that “you get to ski!”

Previously Albright had only skied in her driveway, so the ski hill opened up her skiing world quite a bit.

Albright’s mother Tiffany said that though her husband is an experienced skier, she and the children are just learning.

“It’s a nice place to learn how to ski,” she said, adding that the prices are very reasonable and the people are nice.

“It’s an all-around good experience,” Albright said.

Julia Ashley, who lives in Waterville, came to the ski hill with her family almost every weekend it was open.

“It’s been very good,” Ashley said.

The hill is operated and maintained by the Waterville Lions Club.

Lions Club Secretary Michel Ruud reported ticket sales for skiing and sledding were good and the Lions Club concession stand did extremely well. Ruud said that on one day the stand sold 144 hamburgers, which as far as she knows is an all-time record.

Proceeds from the stand fund all Waterville Lions Club projects, including vision and hearing screening at Waterville, Orondo and Entiat schools, scholarships, free swimming lessons for all Waterville children, and various projects at the school on an as-requested basis. The club, for example, has just made a contribution to help the school fund a new digital reader board sign.

The group also donates money to Lions Club International for work in sight, hearing, diabetes and other health causes around the world.

Lions Club President Linda Daling said of the season, “I think it was extremely successful.”

The group will meet in April to learn the exact numbers, but Daling said “I’m sure they are going to be great.”

Daling commented that this is the only time in recent history that she remembers the season going into the middle of March.

The Badger Mountain Ski Hill is an all-volunteer effort.

“The volunteers make it go,” Daling said.

For more information about the Badger Mountain Ski Hill, see the website at skibadgermt.com.