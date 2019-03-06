Waterville council seeks to fill vacant seat

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Town Council members at their Feb. 19 meeting reviewed a letter of resignation from Jenna Dixon, who has been serving in Position 1 since January of 2018. Dixon wished to resign immediately saying that she was relocating to Arizona.

The council members voted unanimously to accept the resignation. They also passed a motion to advertise for letters of interest to fill the position. Letters of interest must be submitted to town hall by 5 p.m. March 18. The person chosen to fill the position will serve until the 2019 general election, at which time the position will appear on the ballot.

Joyce Huber, representative on the Link Transit Board, reported some personnel changes including a new bus driver trainer. Lauren Loebsack, who had been serving as planner, has accepted a new position with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Work on a new parking garage facility at Central Washington Hospital will begin soon. In order to facilitate transportation for employees, patients and guests while the garage is being built, Link will be purchasing vans which will be labeled “CWH.” There will be three designated parking lots from which the vans will shuttle passengers.

Mayor Royal DeVaney reported that the cultural survey report for the Walnut Street Reconstruction Project has received final approval from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. The Transportation Improvement Board will now review the report and pending agency authorization, the project will be advertised for bid.

The Town of Waterville has received $4,000 from the Waterville Community Fund for the purchase of a regulator for the swimming pool pump.

The Friends of the NCW Fair Crab and Prime Rib Dinner and Auction will be held at 5 p.m. March 9 at the NCW Fair Community Hall. Inquire at the fair office at 745-8480 for ticket availability.

The town’s spring cleanup day is scheduled for April 13. Household hazardous waste, but not paint, will be accepted at this event. Volunteers are also needed. Call town hall at 745-8871 for more information.

The town council’s next meeting was on March 4. Their second meeting this month will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 18.