Waterville Library has a full schedule of programs for March Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Entertainment, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville Library has a full schedule of programs for March Posted by Empire Press on Mar 12, 2019 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Library has a number of programs coming up in March.

On March 14 at 5:30 p.m., Elizabeth Jackson of the Foster Creek Conservation District will lead a discussion entitled “Understanding the Nitrogen Cycle, Water Testing and Critical Aquifers.” This will be the second in a series of Community Conversations on the topic of water that are being held at the library.

On March 16 at 10 a.m., there will be a presentation entitled “Using Modern Horticulture Technology for Backyard Tree Fruits” by WSU Extension Specialist Emeritus Tim Smith.

On March 19 at 5:30 p.m., Jennie Munson will be giving a presentation on “dot and bullet journaling.” This will include tips and tricks for getting organized, plus some ideas for garden journals.

On March 21 at 5 p.m., the library will air its monthly movie. For the title of the movie, contact the library at 745-8354 or look for posters at the library and around town.