Waterville School Leadership Day is March 28

Waterville School students and staff have been working hard to prepare this year’s Leadership Day, which will be held at the school from 12:20 to 2:45 p.m. March 28.

Leadership Day is a part of the school’s “Leader in Me” program and is designed to highlight and encourage the leadership directions of individual students. This year’s theme is “Above and Beyond.”

The program will begin with an opening ceremony which will spotlight the many aspects of student leadership at the school.

Later, the event will move into a portion called the “Marketplace” where each student will demonstrate something that has become an important part of their lives. This could be a hobby, a sport, an animal raised for 4-H or any other activity or interest. Faculty and staff work with the students to help them come up with an idea for their demonstration, and to find the best way to showcase their material.

Elementary School Principal Tayn Kendrick said that the school tries to have every student involved in the opening ceremony in some way. This could be involvement on the stage or behind the scenes.

“Every year we do better than we did the year before,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick said that the Leadership Day has been a valuable way for students to demonstrate how they are impacting the world around them.

Waterville School welcomes and encourages community members to come to the Leadership Day event. For more information, contact the school.