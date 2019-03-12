Waterville Town Council | Water and sewer rate increases to take effect March 20 Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Government, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville Town Council | Water and sewer rate increases to take effect March 20 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 12, 2019 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Water and sewer increases in the Town of Waterville are to take effect March 20. The increases were approved in 2017 to take effect in 2018, but were delayed a year in order to allow time for large entities to work the increases into their budgets. Mayor Royal DeVaney gave a reminder of the increases at the March 4 regular town council meeting.

For the standard household meter, the water increase will be $1.65 per month plus $0.28 per 100 cubic feet for the first 1,000 cubic feet of water used per month. Price increases for additional water use are higher. The sewer base rate will increase by $4.74 per month. In addition, there will be a new volumetric charge based on winter water usage. Details of the new rate schedule are available at town hall.

In other matters, local resident and business owner Dave Barnes attended the meeting to praise the town crew for the job that they had done keeping the streets clean during recent snows. Barnes said that customers from out of town comment on how good Waterville street conditions are.

The Town of Waterville has received approval from the Transportation Improvement Board for this summer’s Walnut Street Reconstruction Project. The project is expected to take 40 days to complete. Bids for the project will be opened at 11 a.m. March 12. Once the bids are open, engineers from the firm Erlandsen and Associates will review them and make a recommendation to the council for a decision on the choice of a contractor. Work is expected to begin on or before May 31.

Councilwoman Jill Thompson was appointed to serve as mayor pro-tem in place of Jenna Dixon who resigned from the council on Feb. 19. The mayor pro-tem completes mayoral duties in case the mayor is unable to serve for any reason.

Letters of interest for Council Position 1 will be accepted at town hall through 5 p.m. March 18.

Thompson asked town attorney Steve Smith about progress on drafting an ordinance for the town to become a Certified Local Government (CLG). Smith said that he had read through the material regarding the drafting of the ordinance and should be ready to present the ordinance to the council at the next meeting.

Council member Loyd Smith announced that he was planning to run for mayor in this year’s general election. DeVaney has not yet announced whether or not he will run for reelection.

Thompson, a Chelan-Douglas Health District board member, reported that at the last meeting the group discussed lead testing. The testing is recommended as a standard procedure for all children at ages 12 months and 24 months.

A Veterans Service Organization informational meeting will be held at town hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13. This is a time for veterans to meet their Douglas County Veterans Service Officer Sarah Simonson. Simonson can help veterans learn about services that are available to them. For more information, call 683-3605 or email vso@co.douglas.wa.us.

The town’s spring cleanup day is scheduled for April 13. Household hazardous waste, with the exception of paint, will be accepted. Volunteers are needed.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 18.