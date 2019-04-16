Tree board observes Arbor Day

(Provided photo/Bruce Clark)

Dale Loebsack, a Waterville Tree Board member, plants an eastern white pine at his home on March 31 in observance of Arbor Day.

Tree board member Cathy Clark with grandchildren Story, River and Bobby look on. Kathy Loebsack is in the background.

Bruce and Cathy Clark make up the other two members of the Tree Board.