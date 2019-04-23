Booster Club prepares to wrap up a year of support for Waterville School Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Karen Larsen, News, Schools, Waterville | Comments Off on Booster Club prepares to wrap up a year of support for Waterville School Posted by Empire Press on Apr 23, 2019 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Shocker Booster Club is a community organization that works to support Waterville School students in a variety of ways. The club does this through three annual fundraisers: a sponsorship drive, the community calendar and the Crimson Awards banquet.

There are currently 59 sponsors of the Booster Club. Sponsors have their logos printed on a board in the school gym.

The community calendar produced each year gives the birthdays of Waterville residents who choose to share them.

The Crimson Awards banquet occurs each spring. The banquet includes a catered dinner and sports awards. The date for this year’s banquet, to be held at the NCW Fair Community Hall, is May 30. Tickets will go on sale in the middle of May and may be purchased at Waterville Town Hall, Waterville Auto Parts or on Facebook at the Waterville Shockers page.

The Booster Club spent about $15,000 to support Waterville School in many ways during the 2018-2019 school year. Some of the larger projects included renovations on the softball/baseball dugouts and fields, savings for a planned greenhouse project, and funding of a portable stage, which is on order. The group also provided money to support sports teams through meal funds, bottled water, tournament expenses and the posting of team member names on the highway during tournaments.

Some other projects include support for a fund for students in need, the purchase of sound equipment, funds for students to attend the DECA State Career Development Conference, and the purchase of sleds as playground equipment for elementary school students.

The Booster Club also oversees the disbursement of scholarship funds which are invested through the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.

A pending project is the painting of signs on the Highway 2 pavement at various intersections. This will be completed upon state approval and good weather.

Active members of the Booster Club include Phyllis Browning, president; Stephanie Stibal, vice president; Carolyn Jane Morley, secretary; and board members Ty Jessup and Kimberly Gormley.

Donations to the Waterville Shockers Scholarship can be made online at CFNCW.org, or by mailing a check to the Community Foundation of North Central Washington at 9 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, Wash. 98801 and designating it for the “Waterville Shockers Scholarship Fund.”

For more information about the Waterville Shockers Booster Club, contact Phyllis Browning at 670-4421.